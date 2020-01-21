Play

Uzomah finished the season with a second consecutive strong performance, catching five passes for 25 yards and a touchdown in Week 17 against the Browns. He was on the field for 53 offensive snaps, good for a 77 percent snap share.

Uzomah was asked to handle more of the blocking duties between the Bengals' top two tight ends, and with them protecting a lead against the Browns for most of their season finale, he was on the field far more often than Tyler Eifert. Eifert is a free agent this offseason, so it's possible that Uzomah will be free to improve upon his 2019 production, which saw him at 27 catches for 242 yards and two touchdowns.

