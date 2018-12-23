Bengals' C.J. Uzomah: Breaks out against Browns
Uzomah caught four of five targets, racking up 49 receiving yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 26-18 loss to the Bengals.
The fourth-year tight end has established himself as a fixture in the Bengals passing attack over the past month, garnering five or more targets in five of the past six games. Uzomah is highly involved on short to intermediate routes but he's no downfield threat, carrying a streak of 38 consecutive appearances without exceeding 55 receiving yards (but breaking a seven-game scoreless stretch with his touchdown catch against the Browns on Sunday). In Week 17 he'll be opposing a Steelers defense that ranks bottom-12 in receptions (75), receiving yards (874) and touchdowns (seven) allowed to tight ends this season.
