Uzomah had a season-high four catches for 24 yards on four targets in Sunday's loss to the Vikings.

Additionally, Uzomah's 23 offensive snaps were a season-high. He benefitted some from the Bengals' healthy scratch of Tyler Boyd, at the expense of receivers Josh Malone and Alex Erickson, as the team often went with two tight end sets.

