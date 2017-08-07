Bengals' C.J. Uzomah: Carted off field during Monday practice
Uzomah was carted off the field during Monday's practice with an apparent lower leg injury, Sam reports.
Uzomah was reportedly in a lot of pain as he was being wheeled off the field Monday. It's hard to predict the how long he'll be out with relatively little details available, but we'll likely know more in the coming days. With Uzomah sidelined, expect Ryan Hewitt and Mason Schreck to pick up the bulk of the third team reps.
