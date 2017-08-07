Uzomah was carted off the field during Monday's practice with an apparent lower-leg injury, Sam Greene of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Uzomah was reportedly in a lot of pain as he was being wheeled off the field Monday. It's difficult to predict how long he'll be out with relatively few details available, but more information should be available in the coming days. With Uzomah sidelined, expect Ryan Hewitt and Mason Schreck to pick up the bulk of the third-team reps at tight end.