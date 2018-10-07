Bengals' C.J. Uzomah: Catches both Week 5 targets
Uzomah caught both of his targets for 43 yards in Sunday's 27-17 win over Miami.
Uzomah outplayed fellow tight end Tyler Kroft (zero catches, one target) in the team's first game without Tyler Eifert, who was placed on IR with an ankle injury. Kroft also got hurt in the game and might not be able to go next week. While Uzomah will benefit from Eifert's absence, don't expect him to match the usual starter's production. He'll face the Steelers at home in Week 6.
More News
-
Bengals' C.J. Uzomah: Projected to serve as primary tight end•
-
Bengals' C.J. Uzomah: Role could expand with Eifert out•
-
Bengals' C.J. Uzomah: Finds end zone Sunday•
-
Bengals' C.J. Uzomah: Outproduces Eifert in Week 2 win•
-
Bengals' C.J. Uzomah: One catch in season finale•
-
Bengals' C.J. Uzomah: Busier than usual•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 5? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 Injury Report
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report to keep an eye on. Here's the latest heading...
-
LIVE: Week 5 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 5
-
Week 5 DFS Contrarian Plays
Philip Rivers and David Johnson headling Heath Cummings' Week 5 contrarian plays.