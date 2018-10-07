Uzomah caught both of his targets for 43 yards in Sunday's 27-17 win over Miami.

Uzomah outplayed fellow tight end Tyler Kroft (zero catches, one target) in the team's first game without Tyler Eifert, who was placed on IR with an ankle injury. Kroft also got hurt in the game and might not be able to go next week. While Uzomah will benefit from Eifert's absence, don't expect him to match the usual starter's production. He'll face the Steelers at home in Week 6.