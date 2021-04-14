Uzomah (Achilles) told the London Is Blue podcast that he's been medically cleared, Adi Joseph of CBS Sports reports.
Not that we're keeping track, but this has to be the first time an NFL player has dropped injury news on a Chelsea FC podcast. Uzomah apparently made a quick recovery from the Achilles tear he suffered Week 2, declaring himself healthy just seven months later. The Bengals may still opt to ease him into practices this spring/summer, but it sounds like Uzomah should be ready to challenge Drew Sample for playing time. Of course, the Bengals could add a rookie to their TE mix during the 20201 NFL Draft, potentially giving Sample and Uzomah some tougher competition.