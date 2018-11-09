Uzomah (clavicle) practiced fully Friday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports. As a result, he does not carry a Week 10 injury designation, per Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer.

The tight end's fantasy production has been sporadic despite Uzomah having taken on an expanded role due to injuries to Tyler Eifert (ankle/IR) and Tyler Kroft (foot). That said, Uzomah's opportunities could pick up Sunday against the Saints, given that the Bengals will also be without the top wideout A.J. Green (toe), who has been targeted an average of 9.5 times per game this season.