Uzomah (foot) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Bills, Tyler Dragon of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Uzomah's clearance to play in Week 3 was foreshadowed by his full practice participation Thursday. Though he started this past Sunday's loss to the 49ers, Uzomah was not targeted while seeing action on 42 offensive snaps. The tight end did catch four of his five targets in Week 1 for 66 yards, but he's going to be a hit-or-miss fantasy option, as long as Tyler Eifert and Drew Sample are around to garner looks in the Bengals offense.