Uzomah caught both of his targets for 54 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's preseason loss to the Giants.

The Bengals opened in a two-TE formation with both Uzomah and Tyler Eifert on the field. It was the former who unexpectedly stood out in the passing game, gaining 28 yards on the very first snap before hauling in a 26-yard touchdown at the end of the opening quarter. Eifert is still the one with pass-catching upside, but Uzomah is far more durable and could get more snaps because of his competent blocking. The Bengals' sketchy situation at wide receiver could inspire heavy usage of tight ends in September.