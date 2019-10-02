Uzomah did not haul in his only target during Sunday's 27-3 loss to the Steelers.

Uzomah continues to struggle to find his groove after a four-catch, 66-yard debut in Week 1. He hasn't caught a pass since as the Bengals have scored just 37 points over the past three games. The Bengals are going up against a Cardinals defense in Week 5 that has had bad luck against tight ends this season, but the Bengals offense is probably not something you want to hitch your wagon to at this point.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories