Uzomah did not haul in his only target during Sunday's 27-3 loss to the Steelers.

Uzomah continues to struggle to find his groove after a four-catch, 66-yard debut in Week 1. He hasn't caught a pass since as the Bengals have scored just 37 points over the past three games. The Bengals are going up against a Cardinals defense in Week 5 that has had bad luck against tight ends this season, but the Bengals offense is probably not something you want to hitch your wagon to at this point.