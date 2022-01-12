Uzomah failed to record a single snap in Sunday's 21-16 loss to the Browns.

Uzomah was active for the Bengals' Week 18 matchup against the Browns, but the coaching staff decided to hold him out. Instead, fellow tight ends Mitchell Wilcox and Drew Sample filled in at the position. Uzomah finished the regular season with 49 catches for 493 yards and five touchdowns. His five scores marks his highest total for a season, but those five trips to the end zone came from just three games early in the season. Outside of those games, the veteran's production was underwhelming for fantasy purposes. This isn't all that surprising considering the personnel that surrounds him in the Bengals' extremely talented offense. Wideouts Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd are all above him in the pecking order for targets. The 28-year-old will enter the 2022 offseason as an unrestricted free agent, so his path to an increase in touches could come if he is signed by a team in need of pass catchers. With that said, Uzomah and the Bengals will host the Raiders in the first round of the playoffs. The 6-foot-6, 260-pounder will be difficult to trust for any notable production, even in a favorable matchup for tight ends.