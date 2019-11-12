Play

Uzomah played 42 offensive snaps and didn't receive a target in Sunday's 49-13 loss to the Ravens.

Rookie signal caller Ryan Finley tossed the ball 30 times but didn't look Uzomah's way. Uzomah's third catch-less outing of the year leaves him with just nine receptions for 112 yards and zero touchdowns over nine games this year, and a major chunk of that production came from a four-catch, 66-yard Week 1 performance.

