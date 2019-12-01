Uzomah caught five of six targets for 51 yards in Sunday's 22-6 win over the Jets.

Uzomah's lone missed connection with Andy Dalton was more memorable than any of his catches, as the tight end dropped what would have been a sure touchdown on a third down in close. Despite that drop, Uzomah still set a season high in catches and recorded his highest yardage total since Week 1. The tight end still hasn't found the end zone this season.