Uzomah is joined by Tyler Eifert and second-round pick Drew Sample at tight end, ESPN.com's Katherine Terrell reports.

Uzomah re-signed with Cincinnati on a three-year, $18.3 million contract, though the team can escape after one season and $6.25 million if he's released before the third day of the 2020 league year, per overthecap.com. The Bengals signed Eifert to a one-year, $5.5 million deal shortly thereafter, then picked up Sample at No. 52 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft. The result is a three-way competition for playing time, but there's still a decent chance for Uzomah to draw regular targets at some point this upcoming season, considering the rookie mostly is valued for his blocking -- he had just 46 catches during his college career -- and Eifert hasn't played more than eight games in a season since 2015. Uzomah's career marks of 9.7 yards per catch and 6.5 yards per target hint at limited upside even if he eventually finds his way into a three-down role again.