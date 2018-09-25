Uzomah caught both of his targets for 19 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 31-21 loss to the Panthers.

Not only did Uzomah find the end zone, he also saw significantly more snaps than second-string tight end Tyler Kroft. Uzomah has been more involved in the passing game than his counterpart, while still ceding targets and snaps to Tyler Eifert. The 25-year-old out of Auburn has six catches for 68 yards and a score through three games.