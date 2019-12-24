Play

Uzomah scored for the first time this season and had four catches for 37 yards overall in the Bengals' loss to Miami.

Uzomah still can't be relied upon to get a steady stream of targets, but the Bengals have gotten better work from their offensive line lately, which has allowed Uzomah to get more targets in the passing game.

