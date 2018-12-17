Bengals' C.J. Uzomah: Gains 27 yards
Uzomah caught one of five targets for 27 yards during Sunday's 30-14 win over the Raiders.
Uzomah tied for the team lead in targets, but he struggled to get on the same page as quarterback Jeff Driskel. His 27 receiving yards were good enough for second among Bengals pass catchers, though that's more of a negative reflection on the current state of the team's offense. Uzomah has topped 40 receiving yards just once in the last eight games and is a middling fantasy option next Sunday even in a favorable matchup with the Browns.
