Uzomah caught four of five targets for 45 yards in Sunday's 16-13 loss to the Chargers.

Uzomah recorded more than 45 yards in a game just twice last season, as he mostly played second fiddle to the Tyler Eifert. With Eifert in Jacksonville now, Uzomah is the clear No. 1 TE and played 72 percent of the offensive snaps Sunday -- a percentage he surpassed only in Week 17 last year. Still, Uzomah's at best the fourth-best target for rookie QB Jow Burrow behind A.J. Green, Tyler Boyd and Joe Mixon, so he's not a very dependable fantasy asset.