Bengals' C.J. Uzomah: Gets past injury scare in win
Uzomah, who failed to come up with any of his four targets during Sunday's 37-34 win over the Buccaneers, was temporarily sidelined by a shoulder injury during the contest, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
The Bengals' one healthy tight end saw that status in peril during the game, when he appeared to have suffered a shoulder injury. However, Uzomah did return to the contest, although he finished without any receptions in the high-scoring affair. The 25-year-old had a three-game streak of multiple receptions snapped, and he'll now have a Week 9 bye to rest up before a Week 10 battle against the Saints.
More News
-
Bengals' C.J. Uzomah: No longer playing special teams•
-
Bengals' C.J. Uzomah: Scores second touchdown of 2018•
-
Bengals' C.J. Uzomah: Good to go Sunday•
-
Bengals' C.J. Uzomah: Turns in another limited practice•
-
Bengals' C.J. Uzomah: Limited by shoulder issue•
-
Bengals' C.J. Uzomah: Catches six balls in loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned players with high upside for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest from a crowded injury reports on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 8 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 8
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Week 8 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks for Week 8
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule to give you his picks for risky starts,...