Uzomah, who failed to come up with any of his four targets during Sunday's 37-34 win over the Buccaneers, was temporarily sidelined by a shoulder injury during the contest, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

The Bengals' one healthy tight end saw that status in peril during the game, when he appeared to have suffered a shoulder injury. However, Uzomah did return to the contest, although he finished without any receptions in the high-scoring affair. The 25-year-old had a three-game streak of multiple receptions snapped, and he'll now have a Week 9 bye to rest up before a Week 10 battle against the Saints.