Uzomah (shoulder) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Chiefs after logging a full practice Friday.

With Tyler Kroft still sidelined by a foot injury and Tyler Eifert (ankle) on IR, Uzomah is poised to work as the Bengals' top tight end for the foreseeable future. The 25-year-old turned in his most productive game of the season in the Bengals' Week 6 loss to the Steelers, hauling in six of seven targets for 54 yards.