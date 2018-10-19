Bengals' C.J. Uzomah: Good to go Sunday
Uzomah (shoulder) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Chiefs after logging a full practice Friday.
With Tyler Kroft still sidelined by a foot injury and Tyler Eifert (ankle) on IR, Uzomah is poised to work as the Bengals' top tight end for the foreseeable future. The 25-year-old turned in his most productive game of the season in the Bengals' Week 6 loss to the Steelers, hauling in six of seven targets for 54 yards.
More News
-
Bengals' C.J. Uzomah: Turns in another limited practice•
-
Bengals' C.J. Uzomah: Limited by shoulder issue•
-
Bengals' C.J. Uzomah: Catches six balls in loss•
-
Bengals' C.J. Uzomah: Catches both Week 5 targets•
-
Bengals' C.J. Uzomah: Projected to serve as primary tight end•
-
Bengals' C.J. Uzomah: Role could expand with Eifert out•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 7 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 7 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Instant Reaction: Hyde trade fallout
While Carlos Hyde's arrival in Jacksonville spells ominous news for Leonard Fournette and T.J....
-
Injury reaction: Lynch out
With Marshawn Lynch out for at least the next month - and potentially even longer - Chris Towers...
-
Starts, Sits, Sleepers, and Risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the NFL schedule to give you players to start, players...
-
Latest news: Cook looking doubtful again
Dalvin Cook's recovery from a hamstring injury may have taken another turn for the worse Thursday....