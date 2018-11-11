Uzomah caught three of four targets for 23 yards during Sunday's 51-14 loss to New Orleans.

Uzomah was unable to break away for any big plays as Cincinnati fell behind early and then by a lot on Sunday. The fourth-year tight end finds himself in a Bengals offense that is not only without starting tight ends Tyler Eifert (ankle) and Tyler Kroft (foot), but also -- at least for the time being -- star receiver A.J. Green (foot). That means a bigger role for Uzomah, who has been targeted at least four times in three of his past four games, but does bring to question how good that Bengals offense will be as they've been held under 15 points twice in the past three games. If the Bengals are struggling after three straight games against bottom-five pass defenses, next Sunday's matchup against Baltimore's top-five unit could get ugly.