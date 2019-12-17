Bengals' C.J. Uzomah: Held to one catch
Uzomah had just one catch for eight yards on two targets in Sunday's loss to the Pats.
If you're still concerned about Uzomah's production by this point, you must be playing in some best ball type of format. It had to be especially aggravating to see third-string tight end Cethan Carter score instead of Uzomah.
