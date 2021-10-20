Uzomah caught all three of his targets for 15 yards and one touchdown in Sunday's 34-11 win over the Lions.

With Sunday's score, Uzomah has now found the end zone three times this season. The 6-foot-6, 260-pounder has been boom-or-bust through six games, racking up minimal catches and yards each week outside of his Week 4 performance against the Jaguars when he recorded five catches for 95 yards and two touchdowns. Going forward, Uzomah will likely continue to be a touchdown-dependent tight end in an offense flush with talented pass catchers. Next up for the Bengals is a matchup with the Ravens in Week 7.