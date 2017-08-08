Uzomah suffered a severe left ankle sprain Monday, Jim Owczarski of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

This is still a bad injury, but it easily could've been worse. Uzomah is a depth tight-end option in Cincinnati, behind Tyler Eifert and Tyler Kroft. He finished last season with 25 receptions on 38 targets for 234 yards and a touchdown.

