Bengals' C.J. Uzomah: Injury deemed to be ankle
Uzomah suffered a severe left ankle sprain Monday, Jim Owczarski of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
This is still a bad injury, but it easily could've been worse. Uzomah is a depth tight-end option in Cincinnati, behind Tyler Eifert and Tyler Kroft. He finished last season with 25 receptions on 38 targets for 234 yards and a touchdown.
