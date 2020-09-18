Uzomah (Achilles) has been placed on IR by the Bengals.
Uzomah tore his right Achilles in Thursday's loss to the Browns and he's out for the season. As a result, Drew Sample figures to step into the starting role at tight end for the Bengals, with Cethan Carter and Mason Schreck in reserve.
More News
-
Bengals' C.J. Uzomah: Out with torn Achilles•
-
Bengals' C.J. Uzomah: Suffers Achilles injury Thursday•
-
Bengals' C.J. Uzomah: Leaves field on cart•
-
Bengals' C.J. Uzomah: Garners five targets in Week 1•
-
Bengals' C.J. Uzomah: Back-to-back touchdown weeks•
-
Bengals' C.J. Uzomah: First 2019 touchdown•