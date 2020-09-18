Uzomah exited Thursday's divisional match against the Browns due to an apparent knee injury, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.
Uzomah was injured while making a grab in the fourth quarter, and he quickly clutched his right knee and removed his helmet. The 27-year-old then had to be carted off the field. In Uzomah's stead, Drew Sample will draw the start at tight end.
More News
-
Bengals' C.J. Uzomah: Suffers Achilles injury Thursday•
-
Bengals' C.J. Uzomah: Garners five targets in Week 1•
-
Bengals' C.J. Uzomah: Back-to-back touchdown weeks•
-
Bengals' C.J. Uzomah: First 2019 touchdown•
-
Bengals' C.J. Uzomah: Held to one catch•
-
Bengals' C.J. Uzomah: Minimal offensive action•