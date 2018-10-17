Bengals' C.J. Uzomah: Limited at practice Wednesday
Uzomah (shoulder) was limited at practice Wednesday, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.
That he practiced in any capacity Wednesday would seem to suggest that Uzomah will be a go Sunday night against the Chiefs, but his status will nonetheless be worth monitoring in the coming days. With Tyler Kroft out with a foot injury and Tyler Eifert (ankle) on IR, Uzomah is poised to work as the Bengals top tight end for the foreseeable future. He's coming off his busiest game of the season, a six-catch (on seven targets) 54-yard effort in this past Sunday's 28-21 loss to the Steelers.
