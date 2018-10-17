Uzomah was limited at practice Wednesday due to a shoulder issue, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

That he practiced in any capacity Wednesday would seem to suggest that Uzomah will be good to go Sunday night against the Chiefs, but his status will nonetheless be worth monitoring in the coming days. With Tyler Kroft out with a foot injury and Tyler Eifert (ankle) on injured reserve, Uzomah is poised to work as the Bengals' top tight end for the foreseeable future. He's coming off his busiest game of the season in the Week 6 loss to the Steelers, during which he hauled in six of seven targets for 54 yards.