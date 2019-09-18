Bengals' C.J. Uzomah: Limited Wednesday
Uzomah was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice due to a foot injury, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports.
The details of Uzomah's foot injury remain undisclosed, but it's a positive sign that he wasn't held out of Wednesday's practice entirely. If the fifth-year tight end is able to ramp up his practice participation Thursday and Friday he'll improve his chances of suiting up Week 3 against the Bills. Uzomah was utilized mostly as a blocker Week 2, and could reprise a similar role Sunday in Buffalo due to the Bengals' offensive line woes.
