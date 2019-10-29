Uzomah played 47 of a possible 83 offensive snaps (57 percent) during Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Rams in London.

Uzomah managed a four-yard reception on two targets as the No. 2 option behind Tyler Eifert. He's mainly used in a blocking role, as Uzomah has ran routes on just 64.7 percent of snaps this year while Eifert's mark is 88.8 percent. His limited usage in the passing game has turned into just nine catches for 112 yards this year.