Uzomah (clavicle) logged a limited practice Wednesday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Uzomah is thus trending toward playing Sunday against the Saints, barring any setbacks. The tight end's production has been spotty despite an expanded role in the wake of injuries to Tyler Kroft (foot) and Tyler Eifert (ankle), but if healthy enough to play this weekend, his profile in the Bengals offense could expand with top wideout A.J. Green (toe) out.

