Bengals' C.J. Uzomah: Minimal output
Uzomah had two catches for five yards in Sunday's loss to the Raiders.
After catching four passes for 66 yards in the season opener, Uzomah hasn't matched that yard total with the rest of his games combined in the ensuing nine games, with just seven catches for 51 yards since then.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 12 QB Preview: Trust matchups?
Heath Cummings tells you everything you need to know about Week 12 quarterback options.
-
Week 12 WR Preview: Surprising Starts
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 12, including...
-
Winners & Losers: Time to panic?
It's been a long time since we've had to worry about the Patriots offense, but Chris Towers...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 11 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 11.
-
Top Week 12 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Scouting the top waiver RBs
There are plenty of running backs worth targeting on waivers in Week 11, and CBS Sports NFL...