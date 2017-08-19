Bengals' C.J. Uzomah: No go Saturday
Uzomah (ankle) isn't expected to play in Saturday's preseason game against the Chiefs, Paul Dehner Jr. of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Uzomah missed out on the preseason opener as well due to a severely sprained left ankle. Tyler Kroft should again see added snaps in his absence.
