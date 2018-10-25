Bengals' C.J. Uzomah: No longer playing special teams
Because Uzomah is the only remaining tight end on the Bengals that began the season on the active roster, he's no longer able to play special teams for them, despite being second on the team in tackles there last season, Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com reports.
That's one of the reason why the team's coaching staff is so excited about new addition Jordan Franks, who will give them another special teams option. While this doesn't register for us as fantasy players, at least directly, it does prevent one path for Uzomah to get injured or lose snaps.
