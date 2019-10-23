Uzomah was held without a target in the Bengals' Week 7 loss to the Jaguars.

The Bengals signed Uzomah to a three-year, $18 million contract extension in March, but after a four-catch, 66-yard game in Week 1, he's had seven targets in the ensuing six weeks. He's been asked to block more frequently, plus the Bengals frequently go with an 11-formation and have split the TE snaps between Uzomah, Eifert and even Drew Sample.