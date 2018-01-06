Uzomah had one catch for seven yards on two targets in the Bengals' season finale win over the Ravens.

Uzomah had six of his 10 catches over the last three games, including his single touchdown reception. Tyler Eifert will be back, at least for a little while, next season so Uzomah will revert back to the third tight end on the team.

