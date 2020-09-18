Coach Zac Taylor said Uzomah suffered a torn Achilles and is out of the season, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

The 27-year-old was carted off the field after suffering the injury during Thursday's loss to the Browns, and his season will come to an end after only two games. Uzomah was off to a strong start this season with eight catches for 87 yards and one touchdown. Drew Sample figures to step into the starting role at tight end for the Bengals, with Cethan Carter the only other tight end on the roster.