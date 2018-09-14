Uzomah secured three of four targets for 45 yards in the Bengals' 34-23 win over the Ravens on Thursday.

Although he was outpaced by starter Tyler Eifert by 12 snaps Thursday, Uzomah was the more productive of the two. The fourth-year pro showed some upside as a pass catcher two seasons ago with a 25-234-1 line over 10 games, and with the Bengals looking to preserve the injury-prone Eifert for all 16 games, Uzomah could see his fair share of playing time and targets between the 20s throughout the campaign.