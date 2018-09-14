Bengals' C.J. Uzomah: Outproduces Eifert in Week 2 win
Uzomah secured three of four targets for 45 yards in the Bengals' 34-23 win over the Ravens on Thursday.
Although he was outpaced by starter Tyler Eifert by 12 snaps Thursday, Uzomah was the more productive of the two. The fourth-year pro showed some upside as a pass catcher two seasons ago with a 25-234-1 line over 10 games, and with the Bengals looking to preserve the injury-prone Eifert for all 16 games, Uzomah could see his fair share of playing time and targets between the 20s throughout the campaign.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Powell vs. Crowell for Week 2 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Bilal Powell vs....
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks: Week 2
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
What to know for Week 2
Heath Cummings breaks down Week 2 and tells you what you need to know.
-
Fantasy Football: News roundup
It's all about injuries as we review who looks more or less likely to help your Fantasy team...