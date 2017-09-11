Bengals' C.J. Uzomah: Practices fully Monday
Uzomah (ankle) practiced fully during the Bengals' walkthrough Monday, Jay Morrison of the Dayton Daily News reports.
Uzomah sat out Sunday's loss to the Ravens and did not practice last week, so this is good news, even if it was just a walkthrough. The short turnaround shouldn't inspire too much confidence that the 24-year-old will be ready for Thursday's game against Houston.
