Uzomah (shoulder) practiced Wednesday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Uzomah may end up being listed as limited Wednesday, but his presence at practice Wednesday, on the heels of the Bengals' Week 9 bye, bodes well for the tight end's chances of playing Sunday against the Saints. His availability would be a boost to the team's passing attack, which is currently strained by the absence of top option A.J. Green (foot).

