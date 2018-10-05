Uzomah is expected to serve as the Bengals' primary tight end in Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Though it was Tyler Kroft who acted as the primary replacement for Tyler Eifert in 2017 when Eifert required season-ending back surgery, Terrell relays that Uzomah has since passed Kroft up on the depth chart. That development was evident based on the two reserve tight ends' usage in the Week 4 win over the Falcons, during which Eifert exited with a fractured ankle that ultimately required another season-ending procedure. Uzomah logged 51 offensive snaps in that contest to Kroft's 20, though both players were targeted only one time apiece. While the duo will benefit from enhanced snaps going forward with Eifert out of the picture, both players are probably worth avoiding in most fantasy settings until one delivers any sort of meaningful production.