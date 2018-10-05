Bengals' C.J. Uzomah: Projected to serve as primary tight end
Uzomah is expected to serve as the Bengals' primary tight end in Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
Though it was Tyler Kroft who acted as the primary replacement for Tyler Eifert in 2017 when Eifert required season-ending back surgery, Terrell relays that Uzomah has since passed Kroft up on the depth chart. That development was evident based on the two reserve tight ends' usage in the Week 4 win over the Falcons, during which Eifert exited with a fractured ankle that ultimately required another season-ending procedure. Uzomah logged 51 offensive snaps in that contest to Kroft's 20, though both players were targeted only one time apiece. While the duo will benefit from enhanced snaps going forward with Eifert out of the picture, both players are probably worth avoiding in most fantasy settings until one delivers any sort of meaningful production.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 5? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Top Week 5 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 5
-
Week 5 Fantasy Sleepers
Looking for a potential difference maker to slide into your lineup for Week 5? Jamey Eisenber's...
-
What you missed: Brady gets some help
Tom Brady got plenty of help Thursday night, while Andrew Luck succeeded in spite of his cast....