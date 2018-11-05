Bengals' C.J. Uzomah: Resting shoulder to prepare for Sunday
Uzomah (shoulder) didn't practice Monday and said he likely will take it easy this week, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
Uzomah doesn't seem to be worried about his availability for Sunday's game against the Saints, as he mentioned that a Week 9 bye helped with the healing process. He could be a big part of the Week 10 game plan with Cincinnati already thin at tight end and now likely without A.J. Green (foot).
