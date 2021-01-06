Uzomah (Achilles) posted a video Wednesday on his personal Twitter account featuring him running on a treadmill.
Uzomah wasn't sporting a brace while he ran on the treadmill, an encouraging sign in his recovery from the season-ending Achilles surgery he required in late September. The tight end will likely remain limited or sidelined entirely for OTAs in the spring, but he could have a shot at gaining full clearance for the start of training camp. He'll be entering the final season of a three-year, $18 million deal in 2021, but even if healthy, Uzomah may not be assured a starting role. Second-year player Drew Sample showed some promise as a blocker and pass catcher (40 receptions for 349 yards and a touchdown) after Uzomah went down with the injury, and the Bengals could still bring in additional competition at the position through the draft or free agency this offseason.