Uzomah caught his lone target for six yards in Sunday's 37-36 win over the Falcons.

Uzomah wasn't a big part of this win, but he and fellow tight end Tyler Kroft should both play greater roles moving forward after starter Tyler Eifert suffered what could be a season-ending ankle injury. Through four weeks, Uzomah has seven catches (one touchdown). He'll face the Dolphins in Week 5.