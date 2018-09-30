Bengals' C.J. Uzomah: Role could expand with Eifert out
Uzomah caught his lone target for six yards in Sunday's 37-36 win over the Falcons.
Uzomah wasn't a big part of this win, but he and fellow tight end Tyler Kroft should both play greater roles moving forward after starter Tyler Eifert suffered what could be a season-ending ankle injury. Through four weeks, Uzomah has seven catches (one touchdown). He'll face the Dolphins in Week 5.
