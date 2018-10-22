Bengals' C.J. Uzomah: Scores second touchdown of 2018
Uzomah hauled in both of his targets for 13 yards and a touchdown Sunday in the Bengals' 45-10 loss to the Chiefs.
Uzomah continues to dominate the tight-end snaps for Cincinnati -- he played 57 of a possible 59 in Week 7 -- but he has yet to emerge as much more than a peripheral option in the Cincinnati passing attack. He's been targeted two or fewer times in three of the past four weeks, hindering his upside in games when he's not able to reach the end zone like he did on his four-yard grab in the second quarter. The 25-year-old will at least draw another favorable matchup against a struggling Tampa Bay defense in Week 8, but Uzomah could drop further in the pecking order among the Bengals' pass-catching options if Giovani Bernard (knee) is cleared to return to action.
