Uzomah has signed a three-year deal worth more than $18 million to remain with the Bengals, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

It's quite a nice payout for Uzomah, who caught 43 passes for 439 yards and three TDs in his fourth NFL season. Given the lucrative terms of his new contract, it's clear that the Bengals view Uzomah as a big part of their offense for the next few years. Meanwhile, fellow tight ends Tyler Eifert and Tyler Kroft are set to become unrestricted free agents Wednesday.