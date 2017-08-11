Bengals' C.J. Uzomah: Sitting out Friday
Uzomah (ankle) isn't expected to play in Friday's preseason contest against the Buccaneers, Jay Morrison of the Dayton Daily News reports.
A cart was required to take Uzomah off the practice field Monday, and he was eventually diagnosed with a severely sprained left ankle, which is typically associated with a multi-week absence. As a result, his DNP on Friday isn't a surprise. Expect Tyler Kroft and Ryan Hewitt to earn valuable snaps in Uzomah's absence.
