Uzomah snagged a pair of eight-yard completions during Sunday's 26-23 loss to Arizona.

It's not much, but 16 total yards is progress for Uzomah, who had been held catchless since his 66-yard season debut in Week 1. That rough stretch came against a couple of tough pass defenses, including Buffalo and Pittsburgh. Uzomah turned the corner a little against Arizona's 25th-ranked pass defense and now follows with a matchup against Baltimore's 27th-rated unit. He probably won't put enough together to warrant fantasy consideration, but at least the catchless outings should be held at bay.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories