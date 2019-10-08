Bengals' C.J. Uzomah: Snags two passes
Uzomah snagged a pair of eight-yard completions during Sunday's 26-23 loss to Arizona.
It's not much, but 16 total yards is progress for Uzomah, who had been held catchless since his 66-yard season debut in Week 1. That rough stretch came against a couple of tough pass defenses, including Buffalo and Pittsburgh. Uzomah turned the corner a little against Arizona's 25th-ranked pass defense and now follows with a matchup against Baltimore's 27th-rated unit. He probably won't put enough together to warrant fantasy consideration, but at least the catchless outings should be held at bay.
