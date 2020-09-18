Uzomah has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Browns due to a right Achilles injury, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports.

Uzomah was carted off the field in the fourth quarter and never appeared to have a real chance to return, so Cincinnati's decision to rule him out isn't necessarily an indication of the severity of his injury. However, Achilles injuries are always worrying by nature. Uzomah logged four catches for 42 yards and a touchdown before leaving the field Thursday. Drew Sample figures to take over starting tight end duties in his stead.